These are the best Bedford GP practices for patient satisfaction

Bedford Today can today reveal a list of Bedford’s best GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of Bedford postcodes. Here is the list of the best surgeries in Bedford, based on the percentage of people who described their overall experience of their GP practice as good. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Rothesay Surgery 14 Rothsay Place, Bedford, MK40 3PX. 97 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2. King Street Surgery 273 Bedford Road, Kempston, Bedford, MK42 8QD. 85 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3. Linden Road Surgery The Surgery, 13 Linden Road, Bedford, MK40 2DQ. 88 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

4. Goldington Road Surgery 12 Goldington Road, Bedford, MK40 3NE. 80 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

