These are the best Bedford GP practices for patient satisfaction

Bedford Today can today reveal a list of Bedford’s best GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of Bedford postcodes. Here is the list of the best surgeries in Bedford, based on the percentage of people who described their overall experience of their GP practice as good. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Rothesay Surgery

2. King Street Surgery

3. Linden Road Surgery

4. Goldington Road Surgery

