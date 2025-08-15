The government is bringing in new regulations in the UK as part of a cosmetic surgery crackdown 💉

More people than ever are turning to social media for information about cosmetic surgeries abroad, travelling for procedures like hair transplants or dental work.

However, when things go wrong, the NHS is often left to pick up the cost. To help ensure patients have trustworthy information, the government and TikTok have partnered with medical influencers to create content showing the risks and advising on how to make trips as safe as possible.

It comes after the government announced new regulations on cosmetic procedures in the UK. The highest-risk procedures, such as non-surgical Brazilian butt lifts, can only be carried out by qualified, specialised healthcare professionals, registered with the Care Quality Commission.

Whilst measures will also include a licensing scheme for lower-risk procedures such as Botox and fillers, alongside minimum age restrictions.

The government is also bringing in new regulations for cosmetic procedures in the UK. | Pexels, cottonbro studio

Health Minister Karin Smyth said: “Too many people are being left with life-altering injuries after going abroad for medical procedures, without access to proper advice or safeguards, often drawn in by deals too good to be true and promoted by influencers - some of whom have never been to the practice in question.

“By partnering with TikTok, we’re helping people make safer, more informed choices before they go under the knife - wherever that may be.

“Through our Plan for Change, we’re determined to protect patients, ease pressure on the NHS and make sure taxpayers are not left paying the price when things go wrong.”

What should you consider before getting cosmetic surgery abroad?

There are many things to consider before travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures or surgery.

The new advice is calling on potential patients to talk with a UK doctor first and research the clinic they plan to travel to.

Check if the clinic is registered and the surgeon’s credentials. The NHS advises that before deciding on a clinic, you should find out how surgeons and clinics are regulated in your chosen country and how standards are enforced.

Before the procedure, you should have two consultations with the surgeon. This gives you a two-week cooling-off period, which is normally two weeks in the UK.

What should you ask your surgeon?

In these consultations, the surgeon should explain what the procedure involves, the limitations, alternatives, and any risks or complications. They should also be able to show you before-and-after pictures of their work.

Plan for any risks or complications, ask what insurance the clinic or surgeon has and if it will cover you, find out what your travel insurance covers and how you'll get home in the case of an emergency, and most importantly, how much this will cost.

How to check if a person is qualified?

Each country will have its registration system and accreditation body. In England, all hospitals and clinics that provide cosmetic surgery must be registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

You can find out more about travelling for medical or cosmetic reasons at NHS.UK.