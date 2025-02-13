You no longer have to wait for a GP appointment 🏥

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS has been under pressure from a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal illnesses this winter.

If you find yourself unwell it can be a challenge getting a GP appointment.

However millions of Brits will now be able to skip the lengthy wait to see their GP if they have one of 16 health conditions.

The NHS has been feeling the pressure with a ‘quademic’ of seasonal viruses leading to the busiest week for hospitals so far this winter.

Pharmacies across the UK are stepping in to help ease the burden of the 6.24 million patients waiting for treatment. To help ease the pressure, patients will now be able to access a new online service offered by a variety of UK pharmacy chains, including Well Pharmacy, which will let patients seek advice and treatment for 16 conditions without having to go to their GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients will be given expert advice by medical professionals who carry out a thorough questionnaire and quick consultation, with patients who need it prescribed medicines to alleviate symptoms.

Ifti Khan, Pharmacy Superintendent at Well Pharmacy said: “To help both yourself, and the NHS, it is worth being aware of these 16 areas that you can talk to our free Online Doctor service about.

“It’s not only likely to be even easier than getting an appointment to see your GP, but for some, it might feel less awkward to broach some of the more intimate conditions covered by the team, such as premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction.”

These are the 16 health conditions which will be available to treat through Well Pharmacy’s new Online Doctor service.

These are the 16 health conditions that can now be treated using a new Online Doctor service. | Getty Images

Erectile dysfunction

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around one in eight men in the UK suffer with erectile dysfunction, according to the Urology Foundation - but experts at the charity suggest that number may be higher, given that many men are reluctant to speak to a doctor about the condition.

Hair loss treatments

Male pattern baldness affects around 6.5million men in the UK by about the age of 50. Now there are highly effective hair loss treatments that can help prevent hair loss and promote regrowth. Patients can access the Online Doctor and complete a short consultation, selecting a treatment that could be the start of their journey back to thicker hair.

Premature ejaculation treatments (PE)

Between one in three and one in five UK men (20 to 30%) are thought to suffer premature ejaculation (PE) according to the British Association of Urological Surgeons - but fewer than one in four seek treatment for it.

A confidential online service like the Well Pharmacy Online Doctor could give men who struggle to talk face-to-face about their concerns, a safe online space to discuss this sensitive topic.

Contraception

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oral contraceptives like the pill are the most common contraceptive method in all age groups, except those aged 35 and over who more commonly use intrauterine (IU) systems like the coil.

The morning after pill

For those needing quick access to emergency contraception, speed is of the essence. Research by HRA Pharma has shown that a third of British women were held back from obtaining the pill because they were too embarrassed to talk to a pharmacist about it.

The Online Doctor service should remove the stigma attached for those seeking emergency contraception, providing a service without any need for face-to-face appointment.

Asthma

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asthma is a common lung condition that causes occasional breathing difficulties. Around eight million people in the UK have been diagnosed with the condition, about 12% of the population. The condition affects people of all ages and often starts in childhood, although it can also develop for the first time in adults.

Symptoms include breathlessness, a tight chest, coughing and wheezing. Although there is currently no cure for asthma, treatments - typically inhalers - help to keep symptoms under control.

Migraine treatments

Migraines affect one in five women and one in 15 men, usually starting in early adulthood. A migraine is much more than a headache, it is a complex condition that can cause symptoms throughout the body.

A migraine headache is usually a moderate or severe headache felt as a throbbing pain on one side of the head. For some people, migraine headaches can occur several times a week, for others they are more occasional.

Allergy treatments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An estimated 21 million people are living with allergies in the UK, according to patient charity Allergy UK. This is just under one third of the population. In the two decades between 1998 and 2018, some 101,891 people were admitted to hospital in the UK for anaphylaxis: a life-threatening allergic reaction.

The Well Pharmacy Online Doctor service can help patients who know the cause of their allergies find the best course of treatment, whether it be antihistamine tablets or, for severe allergies, an emergency medicine such as an epinephrine autoinjector.

Period delay

The period delaying pill is in a class of medications called progesterone. To be effective the period delay tablet must be taken three days before a woman’s monthly cycle is expected to start for it to postpone the menstrual cycle for up to 17 days. Tablets can be obtained via the Online Doctor Service and Well Pharmacy pharmacists can provide advice on how to effectively use the treatments.

Jet Lag

The NHS website advises that while jet lag cannot be prevented, there are things you can do to reduce its effects. Alongside practical ways to avoid travel-related tiredness like eye masks on flights and keeping hydrated, passengers can find medication that regulates sleep pattern quite effective. Helping them get back into their usual routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Online Doctor service can provide tablets for the sleep disturbance which occurs with jet lag. The tablets contain melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone, which regulates your sleeping pattern.

These jet lag tablets can be made available after a simple online consultation and delivered to your home before you head for the airport or even available via click and collect on your journey to the departure lounge.

Malaria treatments

According to the latest World Health Malaria report, there were 263 million cases of malaria in 2023 compared to 252 million cases in 2022. The estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 597,000 in 2023 compared to 600,000 in 2022.

Travellers need to check the malarial risk of the area they are travelling to up to six weeks before their trip. The disease can be prevented by taking tablets that work by enabling the body to fight off the disease-causing parasite. This parasite enters the body when an infected mosquito bites a person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best tablet to take depends on the region of travel, as well as its suitability based on any health and other medical conditions, and the patient’s budget. An online consultation can determine which is the best course of treatment for those at risk of malaria.

Cystitis treatments

Urinary Tract infections or UTIs, of which cystitis is one, can be particularly serious in older people. New NHS data shows UTI’s have led to more than 800,000 admissions to hospitals across the country over the past five years. The older patients are, the more serious a UTI can be.

Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) treatments

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) have been rising in England, with a 4.7% increase in new diagnoses in 2023 compared to 2022. Young people experience the highest diagnosis rates for sexually transmitted diseases in England. The Well Pharmacy Online Doctor Service allows for a sensitive and discreet consultation to take place to diagnose any sexual transmitted infections.

Facial hair removal

Patients who may be embarrassed about speaking about their facial hair issues can get discreet help through the Online Doctor service. They will be given expert advice on how best to remove the hair including using creams.

Acne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions in the UK, leading to 3.5 million visits to primary care every year. An online consultation not only eases the burden on the NHS but should enable patients to be treated quickly with a choice of treatments.

Quitting smoking

In England, nearly two-thirds (60%) of smokers want to quit, some 10% of whom intend to do so within three months. Yet less than one in 10 adults who smoke cigarettes succeed in quitting each year. The Online Doctor service can provide treatments with supporting patients in their attempts to stop smoking.

You can find out more about what health conditions your pharmacist can treat at Pharmacy First.