The Harpur Trust grant for Bedford MS Therapy Centre to help people with Parkinson’s

The Bedford MS Therapy Centre has been dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for over 40 years.

And it is thrilled to announce a substantial grant from The Harpur Trust will enable them to extend facilities and services to provide comprehensive support for people living with Parkinson's.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. It is a progressive disorder that affects movement, causing symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

As the condition progresses, it can severely impact the quality of life for those affected and their families. Recognising the need for support for people with Parkinson's in our community, the Trust has stepped forward with this generous and impactful grant.

Thank you to the Harpur Trust!

People with Parkinson’s will be able to access a range of therapies that are known help manage symptoms and delay progression. This includes a range of physical therapies and exercise classes, hydrotherapy, complementary therapies, and wellbeing and mental health support. Regular educational sessions raise awareness of these conditions, the symptoms, and the importance of early intervention.

Chair, Dr Kay Taylor, expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying: "We are incredibly grateful to The Harpur Trust for this generous grant. It will allow us to expand our reach and enhance our services, making a tangible difference in the lives of people living with Parkinson's and their families. This support is crucial in enabling us to support this new patient group.

“The Harpur Trust has a long history of supporting health and wellness initiatives and this contribution will undoubtedly lead to improved outcomes for those living with Parkinson's.”

There will be increasing availability over the year, with a waiting list in place.

For more details, please visit the charity’s website: www.mscentrebedsandnorthants.com.