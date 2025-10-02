Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on the experiences of patients in Bedfordshire and how they really feel their GP reception teams are performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Bedfordshire where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Harrold Medical Practice There were 249 survey forms sent out to patients at Harrold Medical Practice in Bedford, and the response rate was 37%. 73% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 23% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Eastgate Surgery - Dunstable There were 393 survey forms sent out to patients at Eastgate Surgery in Dunstable, and the response rate was 26%. 64% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 33% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Ashburnham Road Surgery - Bedford There were 875 survey forms sent out to patients at Ashburnha 60% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 31% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales