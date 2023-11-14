Bedford charity is one of 19 community improvement projects to get a share of the cash

Autism Bedfordshire is just one of 19 community projects on the Thameslink route to receive a share of £375,000.

The Bedford-based charity was chosen from over 370 bids.

Organisations who vied for Thameslink’s Your Station, Your Community fund last summer were given between £1,000 to £50,000.

Govia Thameslink Railway has awarding £375,000 to community-led social and environmental improvement schemes - including Autism Bedfordshire