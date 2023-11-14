Thameslink gives £375k to projects including Autism Bedfordshire
Bedford charity is one of 19 community improvement projects to get a share of the cash
Autism Bedfordshire is just one of 19 community projects on the Thameslink route to receive a share of £375,000.
The Bedford-based charity was chosen from over 370 bids.
Organisations who vied for Thameslink’s Your Station, Your Community fund last summer were given between £1,000 to £50,000.
Next year’s fund is now open for applications and closes on December 15 – visit here for more details
Autism Bedfordshire is a social, wellbeing and exercise groups for autistic young people and adults in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire; helping to develop practical skills and independence.