News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Thameslink gives £375k to projects including Autism Bedfordshire

Bedford charity is one of 19 community improvement projects to get a share of the cash
By Clare Turner
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Autism Bedfordshire is just one of 19 community projects on the Thameslink route to receive a share of £375,000.

The Bedford-based charity was chosen from over 370 bids.

Organisations who vied for Thameslink’s Your Station, Your Community fund last summer were given between £1,000 to £50,000.

Govia Thameslink Railway has awarding £375,000 to community-led social and environmental improvement schemes - including Autism BedfordshireGovia Thameslink Railway has awarding £375,000 to community-led social and environmental improvement schemes - including Autism Bedfordshire
Govia Thameslink Railway has awarding £375,000 to community-led social and environmental improvement schemes - including Autism Bedfordshire

Next year’s fund is now open for applications and closes on December 15 – visit here for more details

Autism Bedfordshire is a social, wellbeing and exercise groups for autistic young people and adults in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire; helping to develop practical skills and independence.

Related topics:ThameslinkAutism BedfordshireBedfordHertfordshire