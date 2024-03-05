Tesco donates premature baby clothing to Bedford Hospital neonatal unit

“We want to provide practical help to mums and dads during a stressful time”
By Clare Turner
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:02 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 12:26 GMT
From left, senior sister Sabrina Kayser, mum Zoe with baby Huxley and Tesco Community Champion, Anya Johnston

Tesco has donated premature baby essentials to Bedford Hospital’s neonatal unit in a partnership with The Salvation Army.

Each F&F pack contains sleepsuits, bodysuits, hats and scratch mitts.

Jan Marchant, Tesco’s Home & Clothing’s MD, said: “Premature babies are often unexpected, and it can be difficult to find clothing items to fit at such short notice. We want to provide practical help to mums and dads at Bedford Hospital during a stressful time.”

