Taking to Bedfordshire’s for Kev

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) staff will be taking on a cycling challenge - part of it through Chronicle country - on Sunday 12 May to raise money and awareness for blood cancer charity Bloodwise, in memory of a Thameslink driver-trainer.

Thirteen members of train drivers and staff from Thameslink’s Bedford traincrew depot have organised a 100-mile cycle ride around the Bedfordshire countryside in honour of train driver Kev Severs, who died from leukaemia in February last year.

The route starts at the depot where Kev worked and will take in Bedford town centre, detour past his house, before heading out to Harold, Cranfield, Lidlington Hill, Biggleswade and Clapham village.

Sarah Breed, Local Operations Manager at GTR who is taking part in the ride, said: “All the cyclists involved in the ride worked with Kev. He always made time to listen if you had a problem or worry; his smile was infectious, and he had a funny story for every situation.”

Nicci Wilson, Regional Relationships Manager at Bloodwise, said: “It’s thanks to inspirational fundraisers like these that we can continue to fund research into more effective treatments for blood cancers and provide information and support for patients and their families when they need it most. It is the UK’s third biggest cancer killer.”

Donate at www.love2donate.co.uk/listen100

The team are: Sean Reedman, Mark Gauge, Jerry Rollinson, Ian Johnson, Dave Farrer, John Ingham, Neil Armstrong, Andy Relton, John Glover, Dawn Stewart, Sarah Breed, John Reid and Keith Gray.