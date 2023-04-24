Take a look at Bedford Park's revamped basketball court and fitness area

The work was finished ahead of schedule

Bedford Park’s fitness area is now complete.

Last month, Bedford Borough Council said it was giving the fitness area and basketball court a major overhaul.

The works – which have been finished ahead of schedule – have been paid for through section 106 funding secured from developer contributions to enhance sports provision in the area.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “The upgraded facilities will offer a modern and accessible space for people to exercise and play basketball in a safe environment."

