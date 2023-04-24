Take a look at Bedford Park's revamped basketball court and fitness area
The work was finished ahead of schedule
By Clare Turner
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST
Bedford Park’s fitness area is now complete.
Last month, Bedford Borough Council said it was giving the fitness area and basketball court a major overhaul.
The works – which have been finished ahead of schedule – have been paid for through section 106 funding secured from developer contributions to enhance sports provision in the area.
Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “The upgraded facilities will offer a modern and accessible space for people to exercise and play basketball in a safe environment."
