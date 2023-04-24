News you can trust since 1845
The new fitness area (Picture courtesy of Bedford Borough Council)

Take a look at Bedford Park's revamped basketball court and fitness area

The work was finished ahead of schedule

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST

Bedford Park’s fitness area is now complete.

Last month, Bedford Borough Council said it was giving the fitness area and basketball court a major overhaul.

The works – which have been finished ahead of schedule – have been paid for through section 106 funding secured from developer contributions to enhance sports provision in the area.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “The upgraded facilities will offer a modern and accessible space for people to exercise and play basketball in a safe environment."

The basketball court

It's all ready for you

Great colours

