Sue Ryder winter remembrance event held at Bedford school to celebrate lives of loved ones

People from across Bedfordshire gathered for a winter remembrance event to celebrate and remember the lives of people who have died.

Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life Bedfordshire was held on 18 December at the Bedford School and provided the opportunity for people to celebrate the lives of loved ones.

The event was led by Sue Ryder’s Spiritual Care Coordinator, Birgitte Grace, and included readings, poems and live music performances.

There was also an opportunity to make a dedication in memory of someone special, which were displayed on a Celebrate a Life memory tree.

Portia Willock-Bruce, Community Fundraising Officer at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “It was a very moving evening, where we were able to stop and pay tribute to the lives of friends and family who have died.

“It was wonderful to see so many people from Bedfordshire join us for an evening of reflection and we hope it gave people space to have the lives of their loved ones acknowledged.”

Those unable to attend the event can still leave a personal dedication in memory of loved ones on Sue Ryder’s online dedication wall.

