Sue Ryder to open third Grief Kind Space near Bedford
Grief Kind Spaces are weekly, in-person drop-in sessions held in the local community and run by trained volunteers. The sessions provide a safe, informal, and supportive place for people to come together and share their experiences of grief, helping attendees to feel heard and less alone.
The opening of the latest Grief Kind Space by the healthcare and bereavement charity follows the success of two already-established sessions in the county held at Milton Ernest Garden Centre and The Guinea Pub, Moggerhanger.
The new Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space opens from 10am until noon on Tuesday, June 25 at Keysoe International, Keysoe Café, Church Road, Keysoe, MK44 2JP.
Kerri Bicknell, Grief Kind Space coordinator, is thrilled to be opening more Grief Kind Spaces in Bedfordshire. She said: “Almost every home in the UK has or will experience the loss of someone, but Sue Ryder’s research* has found that 86% of people who had been bereaved said they felt alone in their grief.
“We have seen such an incredible impact from our Grief Kind Spaces in Milton Ernest and Moggerhanger, and while these sessions continue to grow, we are delighted to expand into a new area so that we can offer this service to even more people.
“Thank you to the team at Keysoe International for hosting our new session - with their support and that of our fantastic volunteers – we hope that more people will seek the chance to open up about their grief, helping them to feel heard and less alone.”
Sarah Stoute, CEO at Keysoe International said: “Our mission is to improve the lives and well-being of people across the county so when we heard about Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Spaces initiative, we knew it was something we wanted to be part of. We hope that the relaxed setting we can offer will mean more people who are grieving will feel comfortable seeking the support they need. We look forward to welcoming the Sue Ryder team and our community to Keysoe International later this month.”
The Moggerhanger Grief Kind Space is held at The Guinea Pub, Bedford Road, Moggerhanger, MK44 3RG on Wednesdays from 10am to noon.
The Milton Ernest Grief Kind Space is held at Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road, Milton Ernest, MK44 1SH on Thursdays from 10am to noon.
There is no need to register, just pop along.
Sue Ryder is also seeking new volunteers to support their new Grief Kind Space. To find out more about becoming a Grief Kind Space volunteer visit sueryder.org/GKVolunteer or email [email protected]
For details of further Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces opening in 2024 visit www.sueryder.org/spaces
*Survey of 2,005 UK respondents (aged 16+) and 503 UK respondents (aged 16+) who have been bereaved, which was conducted 09.07.2021 - 13.07.2021
