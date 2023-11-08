Sue Ryder invites Bedfordshire communities to special winter event to remember and celebrate loved ones

National healthcare charity Sue Ryder is inviting people across Bedfordshire to celebrate and remember loved ones at a special winter remembrance event next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life Bedfordshire (previously known as Lights of Love) will take place at the Bedford School, Bedford at 7.30pm on Monday 18 December, and welcomes anyone who wishes to remember and celebrate the lives of people who have died.

Featuring readings, poems and live music performances, the event will be led by Spiritual Care Coordinator, Birgitte Grace, and will include a moment for reflection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gathering gives the opportunity for people to come together alongside others in their community who are also living with loss and guests are invited to make a dedication in memory of someone special, which will be displayed at the event.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life Bedfordshire is free to attend and is open to anyone who wishes to remember a loved one, regardless of when they died or if they were a former patient of Sue Ryder.

Last year Sue Ryder provided palliative care to 8,100 people across the country, including from its Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. The charity also launched its Grief Kind Spaces to encourage people to talk about their experiences of grief.

Sue Ryder provides a range of online bereavement support, including free video counselling delivered through trained bereavement counsellors; an online community forum offering 24-hour peer to peer support and a wide range of advice and resources for people who are grieving or supporting someone through bereavement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portia Willock, Community Fundraising Officer at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We are looking forward to inviting members of the community to our Celebrate a Life Thames Valley event. This is an opportunity to come together and celebrate the life of someone special, that gives people a space to remember and have their loved one acknowledged.”