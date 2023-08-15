St Thomas More School pupil from Bedford features in national finals at Play Your Way to Wimbledon

Bedford’s Lauren Essome-Ngodi may not have lifted silverware this week on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon – but she still enjoyed an unforgettable experience at SW19.

Essome-Ngodi, 12, who attends St Thomas More School, featured in the national finals at the Play Your Way to Wimbledon event, powered by Vodafone – the largest individual mass participation tennis competition in the UK.

Thousands of 14 and under and 18 and under players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.

Lauren Rose Essome-Ngodi (Picture: imagecomms)

Essome-Ngodi failed to make the latter stages of the tournament but was still thrilled to attend Wimbledon and revealed it was an experience he will never forget.

She said: “It’s very special to play at Wimbledon.

“I look up to Coco Gauff because she’s really young and done a lot within tennis at such an early age.

“My dad is really proud of me, he’s told a lot of his friends about it and they have all wished me luck.

“My friends are really surprised and can’t believe it.”

Flitwick’s Ethan Meazey took part in the boys event, and he also enjoyed a memorable week.

The Redborne student said: “It’s been tough but a really good experience.

“I think playing on grass it a lot different, it’s very hard to get used to but I think I’ve improved and would happily do it again.

“It’s amazing to be here, I’d happily play here every day.

“I watched occasionally as I grew up and I’ve watched a lot more recently, I came for the first time last year and would definitely do it again. To get the chance to do it is wonderful.”

The competition looks to inspire the next generation of tennis talent; allowing junior players to follow in the footsteps of their heroes and compete for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.

Formerly known as the Road to Wimbledon, the competition launched in March and is delivered in partnership by the LTA, The All England Lawn Tennis Club, and Vodafone.

This year’s tournament will deliver over 10,000 playing opportunities across singles and doubles competitions in 800 venues.

From 2023, the LTA and The All England Lawn Tennis Club are planning for the competition to expand further, through the introduction of additional age groups and disability categories, which Vodafone is proud to support, whilst helping to encourage more kids to pick up a tennis racket.

Former British No.1 Laura Robson was in attendance to cheer on the youngsters at SW19 and offer her experience and advice.

She said: "It’s just so cool to get the chance to play on these courts at Wimbledon. I still get a buzz every time I walk out there, so I can't imagine how they’re feeling.

“I played Road to Wimbledon when I was much younger and I’m still friends with some of the people that I played against.

“It’s amazing to see how much it’s grown over the years and with the new categories this year it’s bigger and better.

“Growing the game involves letting people enjoy themselves on court and letting themselves have as much fun as possible so they want to come back and do it all over again next year.”