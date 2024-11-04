You won’t need to wait for a GP appointment 🩺

The NHS have warned about a ‘tripledemic’ of cold, flu and Covid this winter.

If you find yourself unwell, accessing a GP appointment can be a challenge at the moment, but your local pharmacy might be able to help.

Since January 2024, pharmacists have been able to treat seven common health conditions without a prescription.

But, for millions of people who are struck down with one of these seven common health conditions, they could save themselves able to access care at their local pharmacy, without the need for a prescription from their GP.

The Pharmacy First scheme kicked off in England in January 2024, it has been designed to help ease stress on the NHS by giving pharmacists the power to diagnose, prescribe and treat seven common health conditions.

NHS waiting lists have soared since the Covid pandemic, with latest figures from August revealing a backlog of more than six million patients waiting for treatment, with an average waiting time of 14 weeks.

The Pharmacy First scheme means you can speak to your pharmacist about seven common health conditions. | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Well Pharmacy’s Deputy Superintendent George Sandhu explains: “To help both yourself, and the NHS, it is worth being aware of these seven conditions that you can speak to your local pharmacist about, just as easily or potentially even easier than getting an appointment to see your GP.”

Ear infection

If you have difficulty hearing, pain inside the ear and are being sick then it may be likely that you’ve got an ear infection. Symptoms of an ear infection include all of the above whilst other people might experience a discharge running out of the ear.

An ear infection can be very common for lots of people and children in particular throughout the winter as the colder temperatures begin to take hold. Treatment for an ear infection will include ear drops given by a pharmacist and antibiotics can be given if discharge is running out of the ear.

To avoid ear infections it is recommended to make sure that your child is up to date with vaccinations and keep them away from smoky environments. It is also advised not to stick cotton wool buds or fingers into your ears and to try and use earplugs when swimming.

Sinusitis

If you notice a reduced sense of smell or are struggling to be able to hear people when they are talking to you, it is most likely that you’ve got a bout of sinusitis. Symptoms can include a blocked or runny rose as well as a reduced sense of smell and can present at the same time or over different days.

It can be common after a cold or flu and could also see patients display green or yellow mucus from their nose or a high temperature. Several other symptoms include headache, toothache and bad breath as well as a clogged feeling of pressure in your ears.

Well Pharmacy will be able to help as one of their pharmacists can advise about medicines that will help such as a decongestant nasal spray or drops which aim to unblock your nose, or salt water nasal sprays that rinse out the inside of your nose.

It is important to note that if you have a high temperature or don’t feel well enough to do your normal activities then try to stay at home and avoid contact until you feel better.

Sore Throat

Whilst a sore throat can often be cured at home, there may be some who struggle with one which won’t budge and might require a visit to the pharmacy.

Pharmacists will offer a variety of ways to relieve the pain and discomfort of a sore throat including paracetamol or ibuprofen. However, there are products alongside those which could offer a relief to the suffering of sore throats.

Medicated lozenges containing a local anaesthetic, antiseptic or anti-inflammatory will offer an aid against the issue of a sore throat. Antibiotics might also be advised by an expert at Well Pharmacy if they believe that they are required in order to treat the patient.

Impetigo

This skin infection is contagious but not usually serious and anyone can get it but it is more common in younger children. Treatment usually makes impetigo better within a couple of days, the infection begins with sores and blisters.

The sores will quickly burst and leave crusty golden-brown patches on the surface of the skin however a pharmacist can prescribe treatment once they identify the condition.

Pharmacists would prescribe hydrogen peroxide cream if the impetigo is in one area, and an antibiotic cream if the sores are more widespread.

Infected insect bites

Whilst the winter means a serious reduction in the amount of creepy crawlies in the UK, people still go on holiday and could come across some serious bites from insects.

Pharmacists can offer a variety of treatments in order to deal with the infected insect bites via a number of oral medicines.

Anti-histamines, steroid creams and painkillers are the options to rid patients of any infections from bites either in the home or abroad. The treatments will relieve itching as well as bringing down any redness from the rash to enable for a full recovery.

Shingles

Shingles can be a painful infection which will present with a rash, usually the first sign of infection will be a tingling or painful feeling in an area of skin. This can be accompanied by a headache or feeling generally unwell as the rash will now appear a few days later.

If the rash only appears on one side of your body then it is very likely that it is shingles however if both sides have a rash it is unlikely to be shingles. The infection can last for up to four weeks but pharmacists can help treat shingles quickly to make sure that the patient isn’t in too much pain.

Treatment for patients will vary depending on how severe the symptoms are or if there is a risk of a complication.

Mild shingles might require no treatment but more severe cases will see patients offered antiviral tablets to help speed up the recovery process. These can be given to a variety of patients but in particular those who have a weakened immune system.

Painkillers and steroid tablets can also be prescribed at the pharmacy to relieve the pain from the infection.

Uncomplicated urinary tract infections

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is usually caused when bacteria from faeces enters the urinary tract. This bacteria enters the urethra which is the tube that transports urine out of the body.

Women have a shorter urethra than men and this means that bacteria are more likely to reach their bladder or kidneys than in men. Pharmacists can treat UTIs through offering advice to patients on things that can help the infection get better and the best painkillers to be taken.

A patient would also be advised by the pharmacist whether they should seek to visit a GP about their symptoms.

UTIs are prevented by following some advice that pharmacists could offer including keeping the genital area clean and dry. Another suggestion would be to drink plenty of fluids particularly water so that you regularly pee during the day and do not feel thirsty. It is also advised that patients pee as soon as possible after sexual intercourse to try to avoid a repeat infection.

You can find out more about how a pharmacist can help you at NHS.UK.