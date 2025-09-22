Save a life this Organ Donation Week

Organ donation is giving the gift of an organ to help someone who needs a transplant. Thousands of lives in the UK are saved or transformed each year by organ transplants, but the waiting list is still over 8000 people long. Every day, patients in the UK still die while waiting because we don’t have enough donors.

Becoming a donor means that after you die, you could save and improve the lives of up to nine people through organ donation and up to fifty if you also donate tissue. Several residents of Bedfordshire have shared their stories of organ donation, either as a recipient of an organ, or as family of those who chose to give the gift of life.

John Ellison, Debbie Montford, the family of Nigel Bartram, Kathy Sears, and Jackie Little all shared their experiences with organ donation to help spread the word of the impact it can make.

Debbie tells us how one day, completely out the blue, she found herself in urgent need of a liver transplant, and how she was saved by the staff of Bedford Hospital and Addenbrooke's Hospital (Cambridge University Hospitals).

Debbie - after transplant with her daughter

John describes how he was one of the first in the country to receive a 'donation after circulatory death' (DCD) heart transplant, and calls for more.

Nigel was one of those incredible people who gave the gift of life. After passing suddenly, because he was a registered donor, he was able to donate both kidneys, his liver and his heart valves. His wife now works at the Trust, where she finds comfort in contributing to the NHS and indirectly supporting those in need.

People can receive a transplant from someone of any ethnicity, however the most suitable match is likely to come from a donor of the same ethnicity. While more people from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds are receiving transplants than ever before, black and Asian patients still have longer wait times than white patients due to difficulty finding matches.

We encourage you to register your choice on the NHS Organ Donor Register and share with your loved ones. You can also register on the NHS app, or by calling 0300 123 23 23.

Tina, Louis and Sarah with the Bedford Organ Donation team

Sadly, someone will die today waiting for a transplant. Most of us would accept an organ if we needed one. Do the right thing, and take two minutes to confirm your decision.

Paul Tisi, Medical Director, shares “This week highlights the vital importance of organ donation. We know that one person can save up to nine lives through organ donation, and even more through tissue and cornea donation. We are asking our staff to register their organ donation decisions and to promote this to families, friends and their communities.”