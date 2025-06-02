Same day emergency care unit at Bedford Hospital takes step closer as pods delivered
Seven PODs which will make up the structure of new Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit at Bedford Hospital have been delivered.
And it’s al quite clever too – as to minimise disruption, the PODs were constructed off-site in Northumberland by contractor Merit.
They travelled hundreds of miles down the motorway and were placed into position by a mega crane bearing around 250 tonnes.
The new unit – on the South Wing site – will fully open in early autumn and will allow patients to be assessed, diagnosed and treated on the same day – where they would otherwise have been admitted to the hospital.
Melanie Banks, director of redevelopment and strategic planning at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The Trust is pleased to be delivering this new facility which will provide critical improvements in both emergency capacity and patient flow through our extremely busy Emergency Department at Bedford Hospital.
“The true extent of Merit’s off-site manufacturing is beyond what we have seen with other modular manufacturers and has dramatically reduced both the extent and duration of the impact to our operational site from the construction process. We look forward to continuing our ongoing work with Merit on what is a fast-tracked project with a limited budget.”
