Retirement village near Bedford holds mindful day of yoga and tai chi to celebrate Mental Health Day

Elderswell Retirement Village, in Turvey, managed by Inspired Villages, celebrated the positive effects of active living on World Mental Health Day, Tuesday 10th October 2023.

A spirited group of residents, aged over 70, gathered for a day filled with yoga, Tai Chi, Yoga classes, pilates, and meditation sessions.

Their active participation underscored the concrete benefits of their daily and weekly practices on mental well-being, highlighting the transformative power of exercise for a happier and healthier life.

In a dedicated effort to prioritise mental health, Elderswell introduced a series of invigorating wellness programs aimed at nurturing mental wellbeing within the community. Running until October 13th, these inclusive programs encompass a diverse range of activities, such as Tai Chi and Yoga classes, pilates, and meditation sessions.

These activities offer a glimpse into Elderswell's unwavering commitment to promoting well-being among its residents. The connection between physical activity and mental health was illuminated on this special day, but Elderswell's approach extends far beyond a single celebration. The village's dedication to its residents' mental and physical health is underscored by a range of weekly wellness programs that residents can enjoy throughout the year.

At the heart of these initiatives is Duncan Victorin, the Wellbeing Navigator at Elderswell, who plays a pivotal role in running a year-round calendar of wellness programmes.

These programmes are specifically designed to enhance the physical and mental well-being of residents and reflect Elderswell's mission to foster a holistic approach to well-being, addressing mental, physical, emotional, spiritual, and social aspects.

Duncan Victorin shared his insights, stating, "Inspired Villages recognises the importance of staying active for supporting both mental and physical well-being, regardless of age or ability. That's why we have dedicated 'Wellness Navigators' at every village.

"Over the years, I have developed a holistic approach to well-being, encompassing mental, physical, emotional, spiritual, and social aspects. Our latest exercise timetable considers all these dimensions, welcoming community members to participate in this programme alongside our residents."

Inspired Villages is renowned for its dedication to promoting fitness and wellbeing among residents. Through its state-of-the-art wellbeing activities and gym facilities, residents have experienced remarkable transformations, both physically and emotionally. These facilities have been credited with reducing the biological age of retirees by up to 8.8 years.

Elderswell Village boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including 76 well-appointed homes and a vibrant village centre. This centre is a hub of activity, featuring a restaurant, café, wellness centre (complete with a fitness studio, gym, and jacuzzi pool), and a welcoming library.