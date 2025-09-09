Residents "being misled" over new GP surgery for Wootton, warn councillors

Stethoscope on laptop keyboard in doctor surgery with blood pressure monitor

Bedford borough councillors have warned that residents are being misled about the likelihood of a new GP surgery in Wootton.

Upcoming executive meetings will be updated on the GP surgeries for Wootton and Wixams, last night’s Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Monday, September 8) was told.

Councillor Dean Crofts (Lib Dems, Kingsbrook) said there was a misconception that a facility was imminent.

“There’s been a lot on social media and the press that Wootton residents are going to get a brand new GP surgery. We are miles away from getting a brand new GP surgery,” he said.

Councillor Doug McMurdo (Independent, Sharnbrook) raised concerns about the financial basis for the project. He said while the planned Wixams surgery may benefit from developer contributions, the same funding might not be available for Wootton.

“We’re misleading residents in our borough… actually be saying to a community that there’s one on the way… this is quite misleading and a concern,” he said.

Wootton councillor Sue Abood (Lib Dems) told the meeting that residents had received leaflets suggesting the scheme was ready to proceed. “Every single resident in Wootton has a leaflet through their door essentially saying that the doctor’s surgery was going to be built,” she said.

She added that there is no date for construction, the land has not been signed off, and the Integrated Care Board (ICB) has confirmed it cannot currently fund the project.

“It’s disingenuous and to build residents’ hopes up is… just shocking and residents are rightly confused and upset about being misled,” she said.

Councillor Abood said the scheme was removed from the ICB’s priority list in March 2023.

“We will want the doctor’s surgery and if it was to happen I’d be the first person to say excellent we’ve got it in Wootton.

“It’s the misleading of my residents that I find most distasteful.”

The executive is due to “consider the role of Bedford Borough Council in the delivery of primary care estate and the steps required to progress” Wootton surgery on October 15, and the surgery for Wixams on November 19.