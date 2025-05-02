Psychedelic dreams and unquenchable thirst reveal deadly underlying disease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bedfordshire father-of-two whose vivid dreams and intense nighttime thirst were symptoms of a deadly brain tumour is now on a mission to raise awareness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin White, from Ampthill, woke up “parched” and had to down several glasses of water. He also experienced headaches, episodes of confusion and changes in his eyesight before a seizure led to the discovery a brain tumour was the cause.

The 46-year-old entrepreneur said: “I was also having vivid dreams, sometimes psychedelic and sometimes, distressingly dark. I’d wake up in the morning completely parched and down several glasses of water, assuming I was dehydrated which went on for a week. For someone who was used to sleeping very well, even when our children were small, it was something I wasn’t used to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin was diagnosed with an incurable glioblastoma. He underwent surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, and in January, he completed a clinical trial. His condition remains stable.

Day after August 2023 operation

On Monday (5 May) he is running the Milton Keynes Marathon for the charity, Brain Tumour Research alongside six friends who have nicknamed themselves ‘Marathon Men’.

He said: “I’ve done two half marathons before, and vowed I’d never do a full one because I didn’t think I had the strength in my legs to do it. Although that remains to be seen, I’ve put a lot of effort into training, and I feel great in myself.”

Two weeks after surgery, he took part in Walk of Hope around the city and was a rower in the Dragon Boast Festival at Willen Lake in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since stepping down as CEO of Autotech, a charity partnership that has raised over £40,000 since his diagnosis, Gavin has gone on to start two new businesses.

Gavin when he fell ill in Crete 2023

Gavin added: “Brain Tumour Research has a very clear vision; to find a cure for all types of brain tumours; but they need investment in research to be able to achieve this. I understand first-hand there are so many different factors when it comes to treating the disease, there is no one-size-fits-all. We must understand the disease to allow personalised care for those facing their own diagnosis and we will do this through research.”

Just under 13% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Gavin’s story is a reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. The number of brain tumour diagnoses has increased by 11% in the last decade and symptoms of a brain tumour can vary from person to person. Gavin has showed determination when faced with a life-limiting disease and has led a wonderful community of fundraising. It’s with this support that will help us closer to finding a cure for all types of brain tumours. Good luck to Gavin and all who are taking part in the MK Marathon for Brain Tumour Research this weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Gavin’s MK Marathon challenge, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/gavin-white-1