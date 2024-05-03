Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pop-up clinics for under fives not up to date with their vaccinations are being rolled out over the coming months.

The sites have been selected to make it easy for families to drop in, with no booking required.

The clinics and dates are as follows:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She's not afraid to get her routine vaccine

Queens Park Children’s Centre, Marlborough Road

Monday, May 20, 9am to noon

Monday, June 17, 9am to noon

Monday, July 15, 9am to noon

Monday, August 19, 9am to noon

Pine Cones Children’s Centre, Slade Walk

Tuesday, May 21 – 9am to noon

Tuesday, June 18 – 9am to noon

Tuesday, July 16 – 9am to noon

Tuesday, August 10 – 9am to noon

Church Lane Community Centre, Goldington

Friday, June 21 – 9am to noon

Friday, July 19 – 9am to noon