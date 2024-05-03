Pop-up clinics in Bedford to offer jabs for the under 5s
Pop-up clinics for under fives not up to date with their vaccinations are being rolled out over the coming months.
The sites have been selected to make it easy for families to drop in, with no booking required.
The clinics and dates are as follows:
Queens Park Children’s Centre, Marlborough Road
Monday, May 20, 9am to noon
Monday, June 17, 9am to noon
Monday, July 15, 9am to noon
Monday, August 19, 9am to noon
Pine Cones Children’s Centre, Slade Walk
Tuesday, May 21 – 9am to noon
Tuesday, June 18 – 9am to noon
Tuesday, July 16 – 9am to noon
Tuesday, August 10 – 9am to noon
Church Lane Community Centre, Goldington
Friday, June 21 – 9am to noon
Friday, July 19 – 9am to noon
Friday, August 23 – 9am to 3pm