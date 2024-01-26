Expect delays if you go to A&E (Bedford Hospital/Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS FT)

Bedford Hospital is pleading with people not to attend its A&E department unless absolutely necessary as it faces an ‘exceptional’ level of demand.

The hospital says there has been a high number of emergency admissions – and has opened areas not routinely used for inpatient care to help deal with the pressure.

In a statement on its website, it says: “Staff continue to work extremely hard to ensure all patients safely receive the care they need.

“We are doing all we can to minimise any impact of these pressures on planned care, such as surgery and routine outpatients’ appointments. Patients with appointments at the hospital should continue to attend, unless told otherwise. The hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) remains open 24/7 for those requiring urgent emergency care. Patients in ED will experience longer waits at particularly busy times.

“We are pleading for patients to only attend the Emergency Department if they require urgent and emergency care.”