Plans for new and upgraded GP surgeries across Bedford take step forward thanks to millions in funding

Plans for new and upgraded GP surgeries across Bedford borough have taken a step forward, with millions in funding now committed to at least one project, although others still face delays.

According to a new report presented to the Health and Wellbeing Board on June 4, plans are progressing for new or upgraded GP facilities in Biddenham, Great Barford, Kempston, Wixams, and Wootton.

While councillors did not discuss these items during the meeting, the report reveals movement in some cases.

Including full council backing for a new £3.43m surgery in Great Barford and land being earmarked for a site in Kempston.

Great Barford: £3.43 million new GP surgery approved

The most advanced scheme is in Great Barford, where a new purpose-built GP surgery on Silver Street has been approved with a total build cost of £3.43 million.

Bedford Borough Council has agreed to contribute up to £1.9 million (net) towards the project, alongside funding from developers (£1.017 million Section 106 contribution) and the NHS (£525,000 from the Integrated Care Board).

Work will begin with £470,000 released to cover planning and demolition of the current building. The report states that the project team is now working to bring forward the next stage of delivery.

Biddenham: Developer negotiations ongoing

Plans for a new GP hub in Biddenham are still under negotiation after the developer raised concerns about the scheme’s financial viability in 2023.

Revised proposals are now being reviewed to ensure the project is affordable and provides value for money.

If final agreements are reached, construction could begin later in 2025.

Kempston: £18.8 million price tag, but no funding yet

In Kempston, consultants have reaffirmed the need for a new healthcare building, with the former police station on Halsey Road as the preferred site.

The preferred estate is the retained Kempston Clinic (where the Cater Street surgery moved to) and a new primary care building on the police station site, replacing the Kings Street and St Johns surgeries.

The current predicted cost for the project (including buying the police site) is circa £18.8 million. £2 million has been set aside to acquire the land, no capital funding has been secured to build the facility.

Wixams: Healthcare facility tied to wider town centre plans

In Wixams, a permanent healthcare facility remains part of the wider town centre development.

The Integrated Care Board (ICB) continues to “consider and revise options for temporary provision with partners” but is “mindful” of the impact this could have on the overall funding levels and the risk that provision of a temporary facility could potentially delay delivery of the permanent facility.

In the meantime, efforts are being made to improve clinical capacity in surgeries serving Wixams residents in Bedford, Ampthill, Wootton, and Great Denham.

Wootton: New site identified, but funding lacking

A new surgery in Wootton could be built at Bedford Commercial Park, following a feasibility study and consultations with ward councillors.

The estimated cost is £4.865 million, but no funding has yet been secured due to current NHS financial constraints.

A pre-planning application is expected soon, but “as it stands” the project would require significant revenue investment from the ICB which is “not available at this time, due to financial constraints”.

However, a Conservative Group press release issued on May 29 claims the site has now been secured and the project placed on the NHS priority list, a development that was not reflected in the Health and Wellbeing Board report.