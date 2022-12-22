Christmas may be the worst time to come down with a cough or cold – as pharmacies across Bedford will have limited opening hours.

Many pharmacies will be closed from Friday (December 23) to Wednesday, December 28, and again over the New Year period.

Here are the opening times for pharmacies in Bedford in case you need extra care:

A pharmacy technician grabs a bottle of drugs off a shelf (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Christmas Day

Herbert & Herbert, 88 High Street, Clapham, Bedford, MK41 6BW: 9am to 1pm

Phoenix Pharmacy, 141 Harrowden Road, Bedford, MK42 0RU: 10am to 2pm

Phoenix Pharmacy, Unit 2(B) Block F, 15 Beauvais Sq, Shortstown, Bedford, MK42 0GE: 3pm to 5pm

Wellbeing Pharmacy, 61 High Street, Sharnbrook, Bedford, MK44 1PB: 10am to 1pm

Boxing Day (December 26)

Boots Pharmacy, 33-37 The Harpur Centre, Harpur Street, Bedford, MK40 1TN: 10am to 4pm

Boots Pharmacy, Unit D, I/Change Retail Pk, Race Meadows Way, Bedford, MK42 7AZ: 11am to 5pm

Lindleys Chemist, 15 Ford End Road, Bedford, MK40 4JE: 9am to 1pm

Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Cardington Road, Bedford, MK42 0BG: 9am to 6pm

Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Riverfield Drive, Bedford, MK41 0SE

December 27

Boots Pharmacy, 33-37 The Harpur Centre, Harpur Street, Bedford, MK40 1TN: 10am to 4pm

Boots Pharmacy, Unit D, I/Change Retail Pk, Race Meadows Way, Bedford, MK42 7AZ: 11am to 5pm

Lindleys Chemist, 15 Ford End Road, Bedford, MK40 4JE: 9am to 1pm

Superdrug in-store Pharmacy, 11,13 & 15 All Hallows, Bedford, MK40 1LN: 8.30am to 5.30pm

Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Cardington Road, Bedford, MK42 0BG: 9am to 6pm

Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Riverfield Drive, Bedford, MK41 0SE: 9am to 6pm

New Year's Day

Boots Pharmacy, Unit D, I/Change Retail Pk, Race Meadows Way, Bedford, MK42 7AZ: 11am to 5pm

Lindleys Chemist, 15 Ford End Road, Bedford, MK40 4JE: 9am to 1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Fairfield Park, 90 Clapham Road, Bedford, MK41 7PJ: 10am to 4pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, In Sainsburys, 252-274 Bedford Rd, Kempston, Bedford, MK42 8AY: 10am to 4pm

Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Cardington Road, Bedford, MK42 0BG: 11am to 5pm

Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Riverfield Drive, Bedford, MK41 0SE: 10am to 4pm

Highlands Pharmacy Ltd, Highlands, Flitwick, MK45 1DZ: 10am to 4pm

Tesco in-store Pharmacy, 10-12 Coniston Road, Flitwick, MK45 1LX: 10am to 4pm

January 2

Boots Pharmacy, 33-37 The Harpur Centre, Harpur Street, Bedford, MK40 1TN: 10am to 4pm

Boots Pharmacy, Unit D, I/Change Retail Pk, Race Meadows Way, Bedford, MK42 7AZ: 11am to 5pm

Lindleys Chemist, 15 Ford End Road, Bedford, MK40 4JE: 9am to 1pm