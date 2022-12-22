Pharmacy Christmas opening times in Bedford including Boots and Superdrug
Where you can get help over the bank holidays
Christmas may be the worst time to come down with a cough or cold – as pharmacies across Bedford will have limited opening hours.
Many pharmacies will be closed from Friday (December 23) to Wednesday, December 28, and again over the New Year period.
Here are the opening times for pharmacies in Bedford in case you need extra care:
Christmas Day
Herbert & Herbert, 88 High Street, Clapham, Bedford, MK41 6BW: 9am to 1pm
Phoenix Pharmacy, 141 Harrowden Road, Bedford, MK42 0RU: 10am to 2pm
Phoenix Pharmacy, Unit 2(B) Block F, 15 Beauvais Sq, Shortstown, Bedford, MK42 0GE: 3pm to 5pm
Wellbeing Pharmacy, 61 High Street, Sharnbrook, Bedford, MK44 1PB: 10am to 1pm
Boxing Day (December 26)
Boots Pharmacy, 33-37 The Harpur Centre, Harpur Street, Bedford, MK40 1TN: 10am to 4pm
Boots Pharmacy, Unit D, I/Change Retail Pk, Race Meadows Way, Bedford, MK42 7AZ: 11am to 5pm
Lindleys Chemist, 15 Ford End Road, Bedford, MK40 4JE: 9am to 1pm
Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Cardington Road, Bedford, MK42 0BG: 9am to 6pm
Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Riverfield Drive, Bedford, MK41 0SE
December 27
Boots Pharmacy, 33-37 The Harpur Centre, Harpur Street, Bedford, MK40 1TN: 10am to 4pm
Boots Pharmacy, Unit D, I/Change Retail Pk, Race Meadows Way, Bedford, MK42 7AZ: 11am to 5pm
Lindleys Chemist, 15 Ford End Road, Bedford, MK40 4JE: 9am to 1pm
Superdrug in-store Pharmacy, 11,13 & 15 All Hallows, Bedford, MK40 1LN: 8.30am to 5.30pm
Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Cardington Road, Bedford, MK42 0BG: 9am to 6pm
Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Riverfield Drive, Bedford, MK41 0SE: 9am to 6pm
New Year's Day
Boots Pharmacy, Unit D, I/Change Retail Pk, Race Meadows Way, Bedford, MK42 7AZ: 11am to 5pm
Lindleys Chemist, 15 Ford End Road, Bedford, MK40 4JE: 9am to 1pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Fairfield Park, 90 Clapham Road, Bedford, MK41 7PJ: 10am to 4pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, In Sainsburys, 252-274 Bedford Rd, Kempston, Bedford, MK42 8AY: 10am to 4pm
Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Cardington Road, Bedford, MK42 0BG: 11am to 5pm
Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Riverfield Drive, Bedford, MK41 0SE: 10am to 4pm
Highlands Pharmacy Ltd, Highlands, Flitwick, MK45 1DZ: 10am to 4pm
Tesco in-store Pharmacy, 10-12 Coniston Road, Flitwick, MK45 1LX: 10am to 4pm
January 2
Boots Pharmacy, 33-37 The Harpur Centre, Harpur Street, Bedford, MK40 1TN: 10am to 4pm
Boots Pharmacy, Unit D, I/Change Retail Pk, Race Meadows Way, Bedford, MK42 7AZ: 11am to 5pm
Lindleys Chemist, 15 Ford End Road, Bedford, MK40 4JE: 9am to 1pm
If you do feel unwell over the bank holiday weekend, you can visit 111.nhs.uk online or call 111 free of charge 24 hours a day.