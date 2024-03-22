People in Bedfordshire reminded to order repeat prescriptions ahead of  Easter break next weekend

Get them in today if you can
By Olga Norford
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 10:38 GMT
People taking regular medications have been urged to order repeat prescriptions in good time ahead of the long Easter weekend.

Many GP surgeries and pharmacies across Bedfordshire will close for some or all of the holiday period (Good Friday Friday, March 29, to Easter Monday, April 1).

Dr Sarah Whiteman, chief medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “It’s important to plan ahead and order your repeat prescription in plenty of time, to make sure you don’t run out over Easter.

“With bank holidays on either side of the Easter weekend, it’s important to plan ahead. To avoid an unexpected gap in your medication, which can be unhelpful or even dangerous in some circumstances, make sure you order your prescription well in advance.”

