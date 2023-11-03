One Kempston pub and two Bedford takeaways need 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

How does your favourite rank?

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA)

It was a mixed bag – admittedly, the majority of restaurants and takeaways in Bedford scored well, but three need ‘some improvement’.

But another three – the King William IV, in Kempston; London Sweet Centre in Bedford; and Zest Pizza, also in Bedford – were told they need ‘major improvement’ in this latest round of inspections by the FSA.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

Casa Cesare, Alexandra Place, Bedford – rated on September 20

Priory Marina Beefeater Restaurant, Barkers Lane, Bedford – rated on September 12

Keysoe Cafe at College Farm Equestrian Centre, Church Road, Keysoe – rated on August 25

AMA’S Palace (E&G Kitchen), Unit 1, Windsor Road, Bedford – rated on October 17

Club Towers at Towers Health & Racquets Club, Clapham Road – rated on October 17

Frescoes Coffee House, Mill Street, Bedford – rated on October 5

KFC, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on October 4

Costa Ltd, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – rated on September 30

Top Slice Pizza, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on September 15

Bedford Cat Café, High Street, Bedford – rated on August 31

Baja, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on August 22

The Pantry at The Higgins Bedford, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on July 22

The Ship, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on September 15

Wilstead Tandoori, Church Road, Wilstead – rated on October 5

Golden Star, London Road, Bedford – rated on October 4

KFC, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on October 3

Pizzeria Polakito, Ashburnham Road, Bedford – rated on September 29

RATED 4

Grand Indian Restaurant, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on August 10

The Arc, Howard Street, Bedford – rated on August 15

The Spice Tree at The Fordham Arms, Templars Way, Sharnbrook – rated on August 23

The Panacea Museum, Newnham Road, Bedford – rated on July 11

Andy’s Chippy, Queen’s Drive, Bedford – rated on September 2

Cinnamon, Springfield Centre, Kempston – rated on September 26

RATED 3

The Tuckin Caribbean Takeaway, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on September 13

Lime Street Buffet Ltd, Bedford – rated on September 14

TGF Pizza Shop, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on September 18

Lakeside Catering at Mowsbury Golf And Squash Complex, Cleat Hill, Bedford – rated on September 2

Clapham Bar B Q, High Street, Clapham – rated on September 14

Spicy Grill, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on August 9

RATED 2

Oh My Cod, High Street, Harrold – rated on August 15

Doorstep Diner, High Street, Bedford – rated on September 18,

Howard Cafe & Restaurant, Howard Centre, Bedford – rated on September 27

RATED 1

King William IV, High Street, Kempston – rated on August 21

London Sweet Centre, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on August 17