One Kempston pub and two Bedford takeaways need 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA)
It was a mixed bag – admittedly, the majority of restaurants and takeaways in Bedford scored well, but three need ‘some improvement’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But another three – the King William IV, in Kempston; London Sweet Centre in Bedford; and Zest Pizza, also in Bedford – were told they need ‘major improvement’ in this latest round of inspections by the FSA.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
Casa Cesare, Alexandra Place, Bedford – rated on September 20
Priory Marina Beefeater Restaurant, Barkers Lane, Bedford – rated on September 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Keysoe Cafe at College Farm Equestrian Centre, Church Road, Keysoe – rated on August 25
AMA’S Palace (E&G Kitchen), Unit 1, Windsor Road, Bedford – rated on October 17
Club Towers at Towers Health & Racquets Club, Clapham Road – rated on October 17
Frescoes Coffee House, Mill Street, Bedford – rated on October 5
KFC, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on October 4
Advertisement
Advertisement
Costa Ltd, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – rated on September 30
Top Slice Pizza, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on September 15
Bedford Cat Café, High Street, Bedford – rated on August 31
Baja, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on August 22
The Pantry at The Higgins Bedford, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on July 22
The Ship, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on September 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wilstead Tandoori, Church Road, Wilstead – rated on October 5
Golden Star, London Road, Bedford – rated on October 4
KFC, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on October 3
Pizzeria Polakito, Ashburnham Road, Bedford – rated on September 29
RATED 4
Grand Indian Restaurant, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on August 10
The Arc, Howard Street, Bedford – rated on August 15
The Spice Tree at The Fordham Arms, Templars Way, Sharnbrook – rated on August 23
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Panacea Museum, Newnham Road, Bedford – rated on July 11
Andy’s Chippy, Queen’s Drive, Bedford – rated on September 2
Cinnamon, Springfield Centre, Kempston – rated on September 26
RATED 3
The Tuckin Caribbean Takeaway, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on September 13
Lime Street Buffet Ltd, Bedford – rated on September 14
Advertisement
Advertisement
TGF Pizza Shop, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on September 18
Lakeside Catering at Mowsbury Golf And Squash Complex, Cleat Hill, Bedford – rated on September 2
Clapham Bar B Q, High Street, Clapham – rated on September 14
Spicy Grill, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on August 9
RATED 2
Oh My Cod, High Street, Harrold – rated on August 15
Doorstep Diner, High Street, Bedford – rated on September 18,
Advertisement
Advertisement
Howard Cafe & Restaurant, Howard Centre, Bedford – rated on September 27
RATED 1
King William IV, High Street, Kempston – rated on August 21
London Sweet Centre, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on August 17
Zest Pizza, London Road, Bedford – rated on September 28