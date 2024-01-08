Oh baby... Bedford families celebrate as hospitals deliver 31 babies on Christmas Day and New Year's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a staggering 31 babies delivered on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, it was definitely a case of ‘many nappy returns’ at both Bedfordshire hospitals.

It looks like both maternity units at Bedford Hospital and the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital were super busy with 16 babies born on Christmas Day and 15 on New Year’s Day. Five were born at Christmas at Bedford and seven on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 5.12am, weighing just 2710g, baby girl Magda was the third to be born at Bedford Hospital.

Clockwise, from left: twin brother and sister, Chester and Ava, who weighed 2060g and 2160g respectively; baby Anaya, who weighed 2780g and baby girl Magda, who weighed 2710g

Mum Catherine said: “We couldn’t be happier with the arrival of Magda, slightly earlier than planned but she couldn’t resist being here on Christmas Day. Being Magda’s mum is the best present I could’ve ever asked for, and all the stresses and tiredness of motherhood disappear when she’s in my arms.”

On New Year’s Day, baby Anaya, weighing 2780g arrived into the world at Bedford Hospital, just 17 minutes after the clock struck midnight.

Ebonie and Scott said: "Our precious little girl entered the New Year 2024 with a big bang. We can start the year off just right, with our new family."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twin brother and sister, Chester and Ava, were also born on January 1 at Bedford Hospital. On arrival, Ava weighed 2160g and Chester weighed 2060g. Baby Ava is older than her brother by two minutes.

Emma Hardwick, director of midwifery at Bedfordshire Hospitals, said: “We are delighted that these parents chose to have their babies in our units and are proud to have helped welcome them into the world on Christmas and New Year’s Day.