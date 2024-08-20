No hot water as essential repairs are carried out at Bedford Hospital's maternity unit

Bedford Hospital

There’ll be no hot water supply at the hospital's maternity unit for 24 hours from tonight.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bedford Hospital said: “The steam system that heats water for most of the hospital will be switched off for essential repairs tonight.”

Which it added would mean that for 24 hours, maternity will be unable to offer the use of birthing pools. For any concerns, call 01234 795805.