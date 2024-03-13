New study reveals Bedford people have the 4th longest wait for a GP appointment in UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new study by personal injury expert Claims.co.uk reveals Bedford patients have one of the longest waits for a GP appointment in the country.

We were only beaten by NHS Gloucestershire, NHS Dorset and NHS Norfolk and Waveney who have it worse than us.

The study analysed NHS data from England’s 42 Integrated Care Boards (ICB) on GP appointments from July 2021 to December 2023 to identify the one with the longest wait times based on the percentage which took more than 22 days.

NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes is fourth with 7.69% - the area has 91 GP practices

The number of appointment over 22 days at NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes – which serves Bedford patients – was 474,052, which translates into 7.69% of all appointments.