New state-of-the-art £13.5m care home to open in Bedford - creating 75 jobs

It will include a cinema, wellness suite, beauty salon, rooftop bar and terrace

A £13.5 million state-of-the-art care home under construction in Biddenham is set to create up to 75 jobs.

Bentley Grange – which will be opened in March 2024 by the Maria Mallaband Care Group – aims to provide a luxurious living environment with 60 en suite bedrooms across three floors, multiple lounges and restaurants.

The new three-storey home will include a cinema, wellness suite, beauty salon, rooftop bar and terrace.

There will also be landscaped grounds, with both private and shared patios and quiet terraces.

Annelli Chatfield, group commissioning manager at Maria Mallaband Care Group said: “Bentley Grange will offer an elegant environment and a personalised care experience, where people can continue to live both full and rewarding lives, maintaining their independence and pursuing their interests.”