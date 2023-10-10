News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

New state-of-the-art £13.5m care home to open in Bedford - creating 75 jobs

It will include a cinema, wellness suite, beauty salon, rooftop bar and terrace
By Clare Turner
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A £13.5 million state-of-the-art care home under construction in Biddenham is set to create up to 75 jobs.

Bentley Grange – which will be opened in March 2024 by the Maria Mallaband Care Group – aims to provide a luxurious living environment with 60 en suite bedrooms across three floors, multiple lounges and restaurants.

The new three-storey home will include a cinema, wellness suite, beauty salon, rooftop bar and terrace.

Bentley Grange Care HomeBentley Grange Care Home
Bentley Grange Care Home
Most Popular

There will also be landscaped grounds, with both private and shared patios and quiet terraces.

Visit here to find out more

Annelli Chatfield, group commissioning manager at Maria Mallaband Care Group said: “Bentley Grange will offer an elegant environment and a personalised care experience, where people can continue to live both full and rewarding lives, maintaining their independence and pursuing their interests.”

The new luxury care home in Biddenham will create jobs for carers, qualified nurses, administrators and hospitality professionals.

Related topics:Bedford