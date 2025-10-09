New Same Day Emergency Care Unit at Bedford Hospital officially opened

Jamie Townsend, Ward Manager, cutting the opening ribbon for the new SDEC

The new Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit at Bedford Hospital has now officially opened to patients.

Work began in January 2025, and allowed the new building to be rapidly created opposite the Emergency Department (ED), with 90% of the construction taking place off-site in Northumberland, by construction contractor Merit.

The Trust anticipates to see 70 patients a day in the new unit, where they will be assessed, and where appropriate diagnosed and treated on the same day of arrival, when they would have previously been admitted to the hospital.

The official opening was attended by the Trust’s executive team, clinical staff, redevelopment and estates teams, and key partners.

Trust’s executive team and key partners at the ribbon cutting

The ribbon was cut by Jamie Townsend, Ward Manager who said: “The new SDEC ensures patients will receive same day treatment without the need for hospital admission. This patient-centred approach aims to improve overall experience by providing timely, effective care in a calm and welcoming setting. We are really looking forward to working in our new unit, and making a positive impact.”

David Carter, Chief Executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “It’s been incredible to see how this project has developed over the past eight months and the how this brand new unit has come to life.

“With population growth across Bedfordshire significantly higher than the national average and in Bedford Borough it’s more than double, the demand on our services continues to grow. The new SDEC will make a huge difference to patients needing our service.”

Tony Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Merit, said: “The successful completion of the Bedford SDEC Unit in just eight months showcases the success of our innovative UltraPOD® SFS solution”

“This customisable solution enables the rapid delivery of high-quality, sustainable healthcare facilities, meeting the urgent demands of modern healthcare. It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to accelerating construction timelines without compromising on excellence or environmental responsibility."