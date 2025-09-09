New same day emergency care unit at Bedford Hospital finished in just 8 MONTHS

That was fast – the new Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) Unit at Bedford Hospital has been completed.

Merit – construction and digital manufacturing specialists – designed and delivered the state-of-the-art facility which will offer a wide range of emergency healthcare services.

Works to manufacture the facility’s offsite components began in January at Merit's smart factory in Cramlington. By prioritising a product-based approach which allows offsite and onsite works to occur simultaneously, the company was able to complete it in just eight months.

One of the goals of the new SDEC Unit is reducing wait times and improving access to immediate medical attention.

The new unit – on the South Wing site – will allow patients to be assessed, diagnosed and treated on the same day, where they would otherwise have been admitted to the hospital.

Tony Wells, CEO of Merit, said: “The successful completion of the Bedford SDEC Unit in just eight months showcases the success of our innovative UltraPOD® SFS solution. It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to accelerating construction timelines without compromising on excellence or environmental responsibility.”

Melanie Banks, director of redevelopment and strategic planning at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s been incredible to see how this project has developed over the past eight months and the how this brand new unit has come to life.

“I’d like to thank Merit for their work in creating a modern facility for our staff to provide outstanding care to patients in. We also know this will make a huge difference to patient outcomes and experience.”

