New research to protect pregnant women from climate change in India

The University of Bedfordshire’s Maternal and Child Health Research Centre has joined forces with MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child to tackle the growing impact of climate change on maternal health in India through a pioneering new initiative.

This partnership has launched a new PhD research project focused on improving resilience to extreme heat among pregnant women in socially disadvantaged areas.

The full-time studentship, which began in October 2024, is undertaken by Dr Raj Prakash, a UK National Health Service Paediatric Consultant. It is jointly funded by MAMTA and the University’s Institute for Health Research (IHR).

The study will investigate how extreme heat events affect pregnancy outcomes and develop behavioural interventions to support adaptation and resilience. Findings are expected to guide local and national policymakers in shaping future strategies to mitigate the health impacts of rising temperatures on vulnerable mothers and newborns.

Pregnant woman in sun

Dr Shuby Puthussery, Director of the Maternal & Child Health Research Centre, said: “Pregnancy raises the vulnerability of women to environmental hazards, and pregnant women and newborn children are among the most vulnerable groups to heat stress. Maternal and newborn health continues to be an area where greater attention is needed in research and policies on the impacts of, and adaptation to, extreme heat events.

"We are delighted to partner with MAMTA on this important initiative in our efforts to make a step change in improving the health and care of vulnerable mothers and babies in India.”

Dr Sunil Mehra, Executive Director of MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child, added: “More than half of India’s population, especially marginalised and vulnerable groups, face escalating impacts of climate change especially heat stress. Research, mostly from developed countries, documents adverse impact on pregnant women, postpartum mothers and newborns. India with a large annual birth cohort is vulnerable to such changes.

“Populations in the Indo-Gangetic plain and urban poor settlements are especially at high risk. MAMTA are delighted to partner with the University of Bedfordshire’s Maternal & Child Health Research Centre to develop a PhD scholar with research aiming to strengthen the contextual knowledge base to inform local and national programme and policy.”

The Maternal and Child Health Research Centre at the University of Bedfordshire undertakes high-quality research and stakeholder engagement focused on improving the health and care of mothers, babies, and young children – particularly those facing disadvantage. The Centre’s research informs maternal, infant, and child health policy and practice locally, nationally, and internationally.

Professor Gurch Randhawa, Director of the University’s Institute for Health Research, added: “The World Health Organisation identifies extreme heat as a major risk to maternal, newborn, and child health. The IHR is delighted to partner with MAMTA to carry out this important research in India, enhancing the University’s contribution to resolving global health challenges.”