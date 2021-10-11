New patient appointment booking system at Bedford Hospital available for children’s blood testing

A new appointment booking system for children's blood tests will be available at Bedford Hospital from Monday (October 18).

Parents or carers will be able to book paediatric blood tests through an online booking service or automated telephone service.

This is for patients under the age of 16, or under the age of 18 with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

The service is for any patient under 16 - or under 18 with special education needs

There will be a number of ways to book an appointment including:

Using the online booking service (available 24/7). Patients will need to register online

The automated telephone booking service (available 24/7). The telephone number is: 01234 868006