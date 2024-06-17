New operator takes over running of tennis courts in Bedford's parks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Tennis Association (NTA) has taken over the running of courts at Bedford Park, Mowsbury Park, Southfields and Allen Park.

Linden Road, Addison Howard Park and Russell Park will follow once works on these courts are complete.

But as Bedford Today revealed last month – you’ll now have to pay.

As well as the court fees, you’ll also have to book ahead. According to the council, the income generated will be ring-fenced to cover the cost of maintenance.

Court hire will cost £6 per hour for pay and play, and £40 for an annual household pass. The annual pass allows families up to four bookings of court time per week and the ability to book slots up to two weeks in advance.

Each site will have one court that is free to play informal tennis on between 2-4pm on a Sunday – but it will still need to be booked and is available on a first-come first-served basis.

The LTA’s Barclays Free Park Tennis initiative will also be launching on the courts. This will offer weekly one-hour group sessions, where everybody is welcome and all equipment is provided. A start date for this will follow shortly.