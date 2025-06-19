From constant pain and fertility problems, to the psychological challenges caused by lack of awareness, endometriosis has impacted every aspect of Melissa Blake's life.

Melissa, of Bedford, waited nearly 15 years before her endometriosis was diagnosed. She is now awaiting surgery to rid her of years of misery caused by the debilitating disease.

She’s also trying to raise awareness, claiming women like herself are not helped in the right way, with many waiting far too long for a diagnosis before proper treatment can even begin.

Melissa’s problems started when she was just 14 and was put on the contraceptive pill to deal with heavy periods. She is now 31 and has been on the waiting list since November 2024 for surgery but was told she’s likely to be waiting until November 2025.

Bedford Hospital has apologised, but Melissa is just desperate for a date for her surgery.

Melissa said: “My endometriosis journey has left me with PTSD, depression and anxiety as well as being left in crippling pain every single day, so bad that I am barely able to walk properly or even dress myself some days.

“From the age of 14 I was told that painful periods to the point of passing out, vomiting and missing school was normal. It’s not. At that age I was put on the contraceptive pill for the pain and heavy bleeding. Thirteen years I was on the pill. This was just a plaster for the underlying issues, a bandaid that caused me a world of problems.

"These problems ranged from simple things like gaining weight – I rocketed from a size 8 to a size 16 in a matter of months – to constant migraines, which stopped the moment I stopped taking the pill. Being on the pill also caused gallstones, which in 2019 meant having my gallbladder out. And, because of being on the pill, I am left with another debilitating condition called sphincter of oddi dysfunction type 3.”

She describes how a female boss once told her ’it’s just a period, stop complaining and finish your work.’

She added: “That same day my male boss saw me, pale as sheep’s wool, doubled over trying to serve a customer. He told me to get my things and go home and come back when it’d finished and if I had any trouble from the other managers he’d deal with it.”

Melissa came off the pill after suffering from gallstones and that’s when someone finally mentioned the word endometriosis.

She added: “Never once before that was I investigated, sent for scans, had blood work or referred to a gynaecologist. All it took was one GP, one lovely GP, to believe me and take me seriously and refer me to gynaecology. She met my expectations, though and said the referral, even as an urgent case, was around three years’ wait time."

While waiting, things took a turn for the worse In August 2023 when Melissa visited her GP with pelvic and lower abdominal pain. She was referred to Bedford Hospital with suspected appendicitis.

Melissa takes up the story: “Many, many hours and a CT scan later I was told it wasn’t appendicitis but ovary cysts on both ovaries, which at the time were quite small at only 2cm.

"The pain relief given didn’t help and I asked the ward doctor what next? What he said floored me, and I remember calling my partner and mum in tears. He said: ‘Nothing. You are a woman. It happens. Go home’.

" I cried because he was medically gaslighting me and I knew something wasn’t right – so much so even the woman opposite was shaking her head and telling me – he’s wrong you need a gynaecological referral. She was previously a nurse and, even better, told me she had endometriosis.

“In the following few days I rang my GP as I was scared and in so much pain but refused to go to A&E due to fear. My GP said at the least I should have been referred to a gynaecologist and tried to book a follow-up scan. But that was refused by Bedford Hospital, so my GP requested again and again until finally they agreed to do an ultrasound.

"The ultrasound in the following October showed bilateral endometriomas at 5cm. They had almost doubled in size in two months.

“Last month my endometriomas were now nearing 15cm on my right ovary and 4cm on my left ovary, which was confirmed by a follow-up ultrasound after another traumatising trip to A&E in January."

The ultrasound showed Melissa’s ovaries were also too close together with the urgent care clinic suspecting a ruptured the endometrioma.

"I was in that much pain, yet I was left sitting in A&E for nearly eight hours without being given any pain relief, and the wait list to see a trainee gynaecologist was over 13 hours. I have been on the waiting list for surgery since November 2024.”

Melissa said: “I have lost faith in the health care system and I never wish for anyone to go through that. Endometriosis is NOT just a period disease, it is a disease which affects the entire body every single day.

"I complained to Bedford Hospital about my ordeal from start to present and all I got was a letter of acknowledgement with an apology. I was looking for a surgery date, not a apology, and quite frankly an apology doesn’t quite cut it for me. They did manage to get me a presumed surgery date of May 13 but that got cancelled. I am now hoping to get my surgery this month but am still waiting.”

Melissa concludes by saying: “Sufferers all left far too long to get a diagnosis with long wait times. We get gaslit by medical professionals, not believed by friends, family and doctors and we get left in excruciating, debilitating pain. Women are left to feel let down and abandoned by the health care system.”

