Mum-of-two becomes world record holder - for completing the most burpees at Kempston gym

A mum-of-two has become a world record holder after completing an astonishing 1,337 burpees in an hour.

Hayley Payton averaged 23 a minute for 60 minutes at HG Fit – a cross training gym in Kempston – and beat the current world record by 41, just before Christmas.

Burpees are one of the hardest fitness training exercises, challenging every muscle in the body. They involve a squat thrust that starts and ends in a standing position.

Hayley, who is a specialist real estate lawyer from Milton Keynes, had her efforts overseen and validated by technical expert and fitness professional Danny Williams, aka CoachDW.

He said: “Her condition was incredible... She looked so strong and even managed to put on a burst and get another 37 in the last minute, which is astounding considering she’d just done almost 1,300 in the previous hour.”

A fitness fanatic, Hayley attends an outdoor bootcamp in MK and has just launched her own programme called RippedRunner, which is designed for runners who want to get stronger and improve their physique without compromising their running and getting too bulky.

She has had previous attempts at the world record for most burpees but narrowly missed out.

Hayley said: “After two previous attempts, I was not going to let this beat me so rather than attempting other records immediately beforehand I decided to focus on the hour and it paid off.”