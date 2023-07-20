Teresa Smith on her bike. PIC: Brain Tumour Research

A mum-of-three in need of a knee replacement, is gearing up for a month-long cycle challenge in honour of loved ones impacted by brain tumours.

Teresa Smith, of Woburn Sands, will be taking part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s Cycle 274 Miles in August challenge.

The 56-year-old, who works at Woburn Sands Emporium, aims to do a long ride each day, in addition to cycling to and from work, and will be cycling with her husband, Jason, at weekends.

She said: “I like to cycle and I used to do it a lot but I’ve had arthritis most of my life which has given me bad knees. I’ve been told I need a knee replacement, but am too young for one, so I’ve had injections in them and bought myself a new bike, which means I can actually cycle again.

“I’d already started cycling to work when I saw this challenge and thought I could do a bit more. I’m going to try and do a little bit extra each day and then go out for longer rides with Jason on the weekends. He’s a cyclist who does about eight miles every day.”

Teresa’s inspiration for supporting the charity comes from losing her sister, Sue Hughes, to an aggressive brain tumour in November 2015.

Sue, of Goostrey, Cheshire, was “like a second mum” to Teresa. She died just three weeks after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM), aged 55.

Teresa’s father-in-law, Dave Long, is also now undergoing treatment for the same disease. Aged 63, the former submariner from Plymouth, was diagnosed with a GBM in January last year after suffering with visions problems.

He was given a prognosis of just a few weeks but, having undergone surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, he has been told his tumour shows no new areas of concern and appears to have reduced slightly. He is now having three-monthly scans.

Teresa said: “I’m pleased to say he’s getting on quite positively at the moment.”

Teresa hosts a festive lights display each December to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research, and has also previously taken part in the charity’s Swim Challenge in August and 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge.

She said: “I suffer with my mental health and these challenges help me feel like I’m doing something good. They also give me a reason to get out the house and stay active.

“Cycling gives me a really nice feeling, so I’m looking forward to starting this challenge and doing it more. It’s not going to be easy for me because I’m overweight and have problems with my knees, but I’m just going to keep on going and am in no doubt that I’ll finish it.”

Now in its third year, Cycle 274 Miles in August is a great challenge which participants can tailor and complete at their own pace.

They can cycle the same distance every day or complete different distances each day, heading outdoors for a ride or cycling on a static bike at home or in the gym. To sign up visit the website here