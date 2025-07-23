MS Therapy Centre in Bedford temporarily shuts due to electrical fault

By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:47 BST
MS Therapy Centre in Bedfordplaceholder image
MS Therapy Centre in Bedford
The MS Therapy Centre has been forced to temporarily close it doors.

Yesterday (Tuesday), the Barkers Lane centre – which is a lifeline for people with multiple sclerosis – took the decision to close with immediate effect following an inspection by an electrician.

In an email to all users, Shirley Scotcher, the interim CEO, said: “We understand how disappointing this news will be, particularly for those who rely on regular therapies and treatments. However, the safety of our members, staff, and volunteers is our top priority. We would not take this action unless it was absolutely necessary.”

And when Bedford Today approached Ms Scotcher, she revealed the remedial work would cost the charity over £10,000 to fix.

If you are able to help with donations visit here

The centre will update users via email.

