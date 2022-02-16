MS Therapy Centre in Bedford scoops funding from National Lottery
It will help pay for its holistic approach to degenerative condition
The MS Therapy Centre in Bedford has received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.
The money will help the centre - in Barkers Lane - in its holistic approach to the degenerative and life-long condition.
The package is designed to help with symptom management to limit the effects of MS and improve quality of life through tai chi and pilates classes and one-to-one counselling.
The centre - which has a membership of over 740 across Beds and Northants - also offers Bowen Therapy, reflexology and aromatherapy massage for members on top of physiotherapy, the use of the hydrotherapy pool, gym sessions and the two oxygen chambers.