MS Therapy Centre in Bedford scoops funding from National Lottery

It will help pay for its holistic approach to degenerative condition

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:12 pm

The MS Therapy Centre in Bedford has received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The money will help the centre - in Barkers Lane - in its holistic approach to the degenerative and life-long condition.

The package is designed to help with symptom management to limit the effects of MS and improve quality of life through tai chi and pilates classes and one-to-one counselling.

MS Therapy Centre in Bedford

The centre - which has a membership of over 740 across Beds and Northants - also offers Bowen Therapy, reflexology and aromatherapy massage for members on top of physiotherapy, the use of the hydrotherapy pool, gym sessions and the two oxygen chambers.

