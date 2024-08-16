Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The WHO have declared a global health emergency 🧪

The first case of the mpox Clade 1 strain has been found in Europe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) have declared a global health emergency as mpox outbreak spreads throughout Africa.

Reported cases have increased significantly this year with more than 15 600 cases and 537 deaths.

In 2022, a global health emergency was declared by WHO after mpox spread to 70 countries who had never had cases, including the UK.

An NHS vaccine outbreak programme was created in order to help prevent infection.

The first case of the mpox Clade 1 strain has been found outside of Africa in Sweden, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global health emergency this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cases of mpox have increased significantly in the last year causing more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths, with concern growing over a new Clade 1 strain and how fast it appears to be spreading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The emergence of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying. On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives.”

A registered nurse prepares a dose of a monkeypox vaccine (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

In 2022, a global health emergency was declared by the WHO after mpox spread to over 70 countries who had never previously had cases. This included the UK, who established an NHS vaccine outbreak programme to help prevent transmission. Here is everything you need to know about who is eligible for the mpox vaccine.

What is mpox?

Mpox is a highly infectious disease that causes flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle aches, pain and skin lesions. It is transmitted through close contact with someone who is infected, either during sexual activity or contact with infected clothes or linens, it also may be transmitted through respiratory droplets.

Responding to the WHO declaring a public health emergency, Michael Marks, Professor of Medicine at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) said: “Declaring a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is used to highlight the critical importance of a response, to provide a mechanism for strategic co-ordination and to potentially unlock certain forms of funding which are only available in response to an ‘emergency’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marks added: “It’s clear that this is the largest outbreak of mpox reported from the region. It’s also the largest of the Clade 1 mpox virus, which has traditionally been associated with a higher case fatality rate than Clade 2, which caused the large global outbreak in 2022.”

Mpox rash. (Photo: Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Is there an mpox vaccine?

The current vaccine used to treat mpox is the smallpox vaccine, as it’s generally believed it provides some protection.

Marks explains: “The best available evidence supports a need for pre-exposure vaccination, where people at risk are vaccinated before they come into contact with a case. There is less strong evidence in support of post-exposure vaccination.”

Who is eligible for a mpox vaccine?

The NHS mpox outbreak vaccination programme was established during the last global outbreak in 2022, however the scheme in England ended in July 2023, but it is still available for eligible people in London and Greater Manchester who:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

live in London or Greater Manchester

regularly travel to London or Greater Manchester to have sex

regularly travel to other countries to have sex

In Scotland, the vaccine is available in specialist sexual health clinics for those who meet the criteria, which includes:

gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men (GBMSM), those who have multiple partners, take part in group sex, attend sex on premises venues, or have had a bacterial STI such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea or syphilis in the past year

some trans and non-binary people who are in similar sexual networks to GBMSM

some healthcare workers in high-risk settings where they may care for a patient with mpox

In Northern Ireland the vaccine can be accessed at GUM clinics. Those eligible include: Gay and bisexual men, and other men who have sex with men, as well as trans and non-binary people. Healthcare workers who are at higher risk of contracting mpox will be offered the vaccine by their employer.

In Wales, the eligibility criteria has not changed, if you develop symptoms and think you are eligible for the vaccine you can find out more by getting in touch with your local sexual health clinic.

Can you still get an infection if vaccinated?

The mpox vaccine may protect you against severe illness, hospitalisation or death according to the CDC, but no vaccines are 100% effective. It is recommended that if you are eligible for the vaccine that you receive both doses and if you start to develop symptoms it’s important that you reach out to your local sexual health clinic or GP.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of mpox and if you are eligible for a vaccine at NHS.UK.