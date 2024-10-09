Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin has raised concerns yet again after temporary closure of Bedford Renal Unit at the start of the week.

The site – in Napier Road – had originally closed in March after the East and North Hertfordshire Trust was concerned more patients than would be expected were becoming anaemic in Bedford.

But now it’s closed again – and Mr Yasin wants answers from the trust, which has five dialysis centres across the region.

In a post on social media, the MP said: “On Monday I was informed by the the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust that Bedford Renal Unit has been temporarily closed again after problems were identified that may have compromised patient safety had they not taken action.

Bedford Renal Unit and, inset, MP Mohammad Yasin

“All patients will have been informed and transport arranged for them to access dialysis services at other hospitals in the trust but I am very concerned that this is now the second time such an incident has taken place which causes so much disruption to vital healthcare for patients in Bedford and Kempston.

“I have written to the trust to ask for more details on the nature of the problem, and how long it will take to fix. If any affected constituents have any concerns that are not being addressed by their healthcare team, please contact my office.”

And in the letter sent to the trust yesterday (Tuesday), Mr Yasin added: “As you say in your correspondence ‘subsequent works’ were carried out to improve Bedford Renal Unit, following the last shut down earlier this year, yet with this second closure in quick succession, I am very concerned about the overall performance and reliability al the site.

“I worry this incident could lead to a breakdown of trust with patients who are accessing this life-saving service. Can you reassure me that this event does not indicate a systematic failure? in other words, is this an acute or chronic problem?”