More pregnant women in Bedford are getting the flu jab

New figures suggest more pregnant women in Bedford received a vaccination against flu this winter.

It comes as the number across England getting the vaccine rose for the first time since 2018.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists welcomed the news, but warned more must still be done to protect pregnant women and newborn babies.

New data released by the UK Health Security Agency shows 905 of the 2,401 pregnant women (38%) registered with GPs in Bedford received a flu vaccination during the most recent winter flu season.

This was an increase on the year before, when 31% got the jab.

All pregnant women have been eligible for a free flu jab since 2010.

Across England, the vaccination rate for all pregnant women had fallen every year since 2017-18, from a high of 47%.

But, this winter, it increased for the first time, rising from 32% to 35%.

The uptake rate among pregnant women considered clinically at risk was higher, at 45%.

Dr Ranee Thakar, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said the figures were "very encouraging".

"Pregnant women are at greater risk of severe illness from flu, which can have serious consequences for both mother and baby," she said.

"Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect them.

"We must now build on this progress. Maternity and wider NHS staff are well-trusted by the public, so when the flu vaccination programme resumes, we encourage all health professionals to recommend and discuss vaccination with pregnant women at every available opportunity."

At the start of flu season, the NHS in England aimed to achieve a 100% offer rate to those eligible, and to equal or improve last year's vaccine uptake level.

Pregnant women achieved this target, but vaccine uptake decreased in other groups, including the over-65s and those clinically at risk.

Dr Suzanna McDonald, national lead for the influenza programme at UKHSA, said: "Flu during pregnancy can be extremely dangerous for both mother and her unborn baby, so it’s excellent that we are seeing positive signs that the uptake of the flu vaccine among pregnant women over the past winter is recovering after the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The vaccine is not only crucial to help protect mothers and babies against flu during pregnancy, but also gives newborns protection during their first vulnerable months of life.

"That’s why it is so important that all pregnant women come forward this autumn to get protection against flu, as well as ensuring they also receive their RSV and whooping cough vaccines at the right time during their pregnancy."

