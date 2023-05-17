Mental health project launched across Milton Keynes and Beds shortlisted for three national awards

The Shine Wellbeing Prescription programme which supports mental health across Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire, has been shortlisted in three categories at two forthcoming awards ceremonies.

The programme run by Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB)’s has been recognised in the Improving Mental Health Through Digital category at the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Digital Awards, and the Innovation of the Year and Most Promising Pilot categories at the Integrated Health Awards. They each mark the success of the ICB’s new psychological staff programme and innovative digital patient resource to support the mental health of primary care staff and patients alike.

The awards, given for transformation, improvement and positive change in the NHS, will be presented in June.

Susi Clarke, primary care training hub lead at BLMK ICB, said: “We created the Shine programme alongside NHS clinicians as a way to address increasing demand for mental health services in primary care. It was piloted across 30 GP practices, with the new technology offering a personalised ‘wellbeing prescription’ for topics such as stress, coping with anxiety, sleep and resilience.

“The GP team initially undertakes a psychological wellbeing assessment, supporting patients to take a digital wellbeing prescription which meets their clinical need. To date, 91% of staff have reported an improvement in wellbeing, with 83% of patients saying they would recommend it to others.”