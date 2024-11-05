A stroke survivor who says his life has been turned upside down is raising awareness of the impact of having a stroke at a young age.

Ramas Lal, of Kempston, had a stroke in September 2023. The dad-of-two now lives with gruelling hidden disabilities, like mental health issues, chronic fatigue and communication difficulties.

The stroke has snatched away precious milestone moments with his family which many parents can take for granted, such as spending time with his granddaughter.

By sharing his story, the 55-year-old wants to help people understand that stroke can happen at any age – and have a huge impact on someone’s life.

He said: “Stroke is one of the worst things because it’s the long-term impact it has on you as a person.”

Ramas, who works as a business development manager, had his stroke while he was sleeping.

He said: “The night before the stroke, I’d had quite a stressful afternoon with work. I remember it was weighing on my mind all evening. I went to bed, and at 3am I woke up feeling a heavy and painful chest. I took so deep breathes and decided to try and sleep it off. I woke up again at 6am, still in pain and knowing something was seriously wrong. By the time I got out of bed, one side of my face was feeling numb, even my lips and tongue.

“My wife Bal agreed that all didn’t seem right, and so she decided to call 111. Bal explained what was happening, and they decided to send an ambulance.”

Ramas Lal and his wife Bal

To add insult to injury, Ramas experienced a lot of delays in A&E and his hospital care took an unfortunate turn.

“When I got to A&E, I assumed I’d be seen to quickly and that definitely wasn’t the case. There was a lot of waiting, poor communication and missed opportunities to be properly seen to. There was a mention of stroke, but no urgency. My face was still numb, and I could also feel my left side was getting weaker. I got moved to Luton and Dunstable Hospital after some time, but sadly faced further complications and delays there too.”

It took Ramas 10 days to get the proper support and care he needed – and most importantly, confirmation he indeed had a stroke.

He said: “Looking back, I was clearly displaying obvious stroke symptoms, but everything was such a blur.”

Ramas praised his wife’s support and said: “She fought my corner and pushed through barriers to speak to the right people to make sure I was finally getting the correct care.”

The stroke left Ramas living with balance difficulties, he walks with the aid of a stick – and many other hidden disabilities. He said: “I’ve really battled with my mental health since having my stroke. I’ve had some really dark days where I’ve questioned why this had to happen to me. I feel like my stroke has robbed me of so much, and the recovery has been a slog.

“One thing that is so disheartening, is when I tell someone I’ve had a stroke, and they look me up and down and say: ‘but you look fine’. The disabilities I’m battling every day which no-one can see, are really debilitating. I have chronic fatigue; my brain is constantly working in overdrive as I do the most simple tasks. My speech can sometimes slur, slow down or I struggle to find words when I’m tired. It can be embarrassing to tell someone to slow down, or to pause – but if I don’t do it, I’m totally lost and confused.”

Ramas took three months off work to recover from his stroke, before deciding to go back on reduced hours. Ramas is now back full time and working with his colleagues to support him to understand his challenges.

Ramas praises the support he has received from the Stroke Association team. He said: “They were there right from the beginning. They’ve been so supportive.

“The Stroke Association is my go-to for everything to anything to do with my stroke. I have had so much encouragement from the Stroke Association and the community stroke teams.”