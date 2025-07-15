Meet the Bedford personal trainer who used to be a Czech volleyball national team professional

Former junior and adult international Martina Hunter has revealed why she walked away from senior national volleyball team selection at 19 to pursue a normal life.

The decision led to her becoming a personal trainer in Bedford with her own studio in Castle Road.

Martina was destined for volleyball greatness and was selected for the Czech Republic junior national team at just 14.

By the age of 19, the senior national team beckoned – the pinnacle of sporting achievement that most athletes only dream of reaching.

But she decided to walk away from it all.

She said: “I wanted a normal life – boyfriend, cinema, ice cream. We couldn’t do any of that. You train and train and train…”

Born into volleyball royalty in the Czech Republic, she was practically destined for the sport.

“I come from a volleyball family. Both dad and I played at a very high level back home,” she explains. Starting at the tender age of six with her father as coach and mentor, her natural talent was undeniable.

The selection for the junior national team at 14 was just the beginning. For five crucial years – from 14 to 19 – she represented her country, training relentlessly, competing at the highest levels, living and breathing volleyball with an intensity that most people cannot fathom.

At 19, standing on the precipice of sporting immortality with senior national team selection within her grasp, she made a decision that stunned everyone who knew her potential. She quit.

“I was selected for the senior team at 19 but quit as I wanted a normal life,” she recalls as the sacrifices demanded by elite sport had taken their toll.

What followed was more extraordinary as she arrived in England at 21, speaking almost no English, with an unwavering belief in her fitness expertise.

She said: “The only job for me was always going to be in fitness. I love it.”

First qualifying as a personal trainer in London, she eventually made her way to Bedford, and now runs the Personal Training Studio in Castle Road.

She said: “I just followed my volleyball journey and remained in fitness. I’m transforming lives in Bedford one workout at a time."

