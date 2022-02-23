Meet the Bedford make-up artist specialising in 3D tattoos for breast cancer sufferers

A make-up artist - inspired by the death of her father to breast cancer - is now helping survivors regain their confidence.

Ayesha McGrane, 32, specialises in creating 3D nipple and areola tattoos following breast reconstruction - and has set up new business SKN Logic

The mum-of-four often works from home but mainly runs the business out of a salon in Kempston, called The Studio.

Ayesha McGrane

She said: "My goal is to reach out to breast cancer survivors and those who are currently in treatment to offer my unique service that is not currently available on the NHS.

"Areola micropigmentation is a medical tattoo used to restore the appearance of the nipple and areola after reconstruction following a mastectomy.

"Results are incredibly realistic using artfully placed ink. A life-changing treatment to those affected by breast cancer that can help restore confidence and uplift personal wellbeing."

Ayesha has worked with eight clients so far to give the realistic tattoos - or permanent medical pigmentation as they are called - which cost £495.

Ayesha working on a tattoo

However, she's hit a few stumbling blocks as trying to get the word out on social media has proved to be anything but easy.

She said: "Advertising on social media is extremely difficult as pictures are deemed pornographic and not as art, therefore making it extremely challenging to reach those who would benefit from my treatment.

"It's disheartening and disappointing. These women are at the end of their journey and are trying to find us. I'm still getting posts removed."

Ayesha was inspired to spread awareness after her father died from breast cancer in 2007.

She said: "I just want to give back. I have made it my mission to spread awareness and help others in a similar position to myself. I think this is something he would be proud of."

And - to mark International Women's Day - Ayesha will be offering 20 per cent off all treatments throughout March.