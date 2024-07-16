Meet the Bedford girl with cerebral palsy aiming to raise £700 by learning 70 new signs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nine-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who uses sign language to communicate is hoping to raise £700 for charity.

Frankie Pickup is taking on the challenge for Embrace – a Bedford charity formerly known as the Bedfordshire and District Cerebral Palsy Society (BDCPS). It’s marking its 70th year this year and is hoping to raise £70,000.

The Bedford youngster has vowed to do her part by learning 70 new BSL (British Sign Language) signs over a whole year while posting her progress on her mum's socials.

And although the challenge for the charity as a whole is to raise £70,000, Frankie has set a personal target of £700 – and already has nearly £200.

Mum Lauren said: “Frankie is a remarkable girl, she was an early baby and arrived in this world at just under 1lb (400 grams), and after an extremely bumpy 10 months. She was finally discharged from hospital with a tracheostomy that connected her to a ventilator 24 hours a day and an oxygen tank."

“Our physiotherapist introduced us to Sweet Peas, a baby group run by Embrace (then the BDCPS) for children and parents. The moment I walked into the room I was greeted with smiles. Everyone just got it.”

Lauren adds over the years, the group has helped her daughter grow and “the charity has become critical to Frankie being able to gain independence and make friendships outside of her school”.

And that’s why the Pickup family want to give something back to the charity through Frankie’s challenge.

“As Frankie has grown, she has exceed the initial medical expectations, growing out of the oxygen, the ventilator and eventually the tracheostomy. She is learning to walk independently and continues to be the kindest, happiest and most determined nine-year-old I know,” added Lauren.

Although Frankie can hear spoken English, she is non-verbal and uses BSL to communicate.

“So, for her fundraising challenge, she is learning 70 new signs – ones she doesn’t already know. She has learnt 12 so far, so we still have a ways to go, but she is enjoying it and hoping to raise as much money as she can for this vital Bedfordshire charity.”