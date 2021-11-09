Medical centre in Bedford tightens security after threats to staff and patients
The abuse has been verbal and physical
Putnoe Medical Centre has taken on a security guard following what it describes as a series of "very unpleasant episodes" on both patients and staff.
The centre - in Queen's Drive - says there have been several verbal and physical threats by patients attending both the practice and Putnoe Walk-in Centre.
Across the country, many doctors' receptionists have reported an increase in abuse as patients struggle to get an appointment.
The pandemic caused a huge change in how GP surgeries operate, with telephone consultations being introduced instead of face-to-face appointments.
A security guard will work from 8am-3pm when the centre is at its busiest.
In a statement, the centre said: "This is a sad reflection on a small part of our community.
"Everyone has a right to work and be cared for in an environment that does not cause upset, offence and potentially physical harm.
"We hope this deterrent will improve patient behaviour and keep everyone safe."