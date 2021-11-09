Medical centre in Bedford tightens security after threats to staff and patients

Putnoe Medical Centre has taken on a security guard following what it describes as a series of "very unpleasant episodes" on both patients and staff.

The centre - in Queen's Drive - says there have been several verbal and physical threats by patients attending both the practice and Putnoe Walk-in Centre.

Across the country, many doctors' receptionists have reported an increase in abuse as patients struggle to get an appointment.

Putnoe Medical Centre

The pandemic caused a huge change in how GP surgeries operate, with telephone consultations being introduced instead of face-to-face appointments.

A security guard will work from 8am-3pm when the centre is at its busiest.

In a statement, the centre said: "This is a sad reflection on a small part of our community.

"Everyone has a right to work and be cared for in an environment that does not cause upset, offence and potentially physical harm.