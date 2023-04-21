News you can trust since 1845
Masquerade ball held in memory of Bedford mum raises £2k for charity

She was cared for at the Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:31 BST

A Bedford family have raised over £2,000 for charity in memory of their wife and mother on the anniversary of what would have been her 50th birthday.

Louise Bushby died at her home in October 2020, after battling cancer, having received treatment at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger

Husband Stuart and children Charly, Kelsey and Cameron organised a masquerade ball at the Addison Howard Centre in Kempston and raised £2,143 for the Sue Ryder charity.

Louise BushbyLouise Bushby
Louise Bushby

In a statement, Charly and Kelsey Bushby said: “We are really proud as a family to have raised an amazing amount of money in memory of our mum for a fantastic charity, Sue Ryder.

"They are a brilliant and heartfelt organisation who looked after our mum and supported us through a really tough time.”

Sue Ryder St John's Hospice provides care to those suffering terminal illnesses and their families.

