There’s also a new reception for the delivery suite

The new triage space has now opened at Bedford Hospital's Cygnet wing.

Contractors Simply Renovations transformed the previously tired area to create not only a new triage space but a reception for the delivery suite.

The completed space

It’s been specifically designed to provide an ideal environment for expectant mothers, birthing people and their families.

And Richard Sumray, chair of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, did the honours by officially opening it.

Tara Pauley, head of midwifery for the Bedford Hospital site, said: “Since joining the team at Bedford in 2021, this has been a much-needed dedicated space and I am both delighted we have progressed this work and thankful to all those that made this happen.