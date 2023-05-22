News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Long-awaited new triage space opens at Bedford Hospital's Cygnet wing

There’s also a new reception for the delivery suite

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:30 BST

The new triage space has now opened at Bedford Hospital's Cygnet wing.

Contractors Simply Renovations transformed the previously tired area to create not only a new triage space but a reception for the delivery suite.

Read More
Cat from Bedfordshire village miraculously rescued WITHOUT needing stitches afte...
The completed spaceThe completed space
The completed space
Most Popular

It’s been specifically designed to provide an ideal environment for expectant mothers, birthing people and their families.

And Richard Sumray, chair of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, did the honours by officially opening it.

Tara Pauley, head of midwifery for the Bedford Hospital site, said: “Since joining the team at Bedford in 2021, this has been a much-needed dedicated space and I am both delighted we have progressed this work and thankful to all those that made this happen.

"In addition to the creation of this space, we are also launching a nationally-recognised maternity triage system to ensure the best outcomes and safety for those in our care.”